Enzo Fernandez's 'preferred' next club despite Chelsea's stance on potential transfer

Enzo Fernandez has already had a preferred summer destination if he is to leave Chelsea in the summer, but it would require a record bid, according to reports.

Fernandez has attracted significant attention with his comments about his future following Chelsea's Champions League second-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Despite being under a long-term contract at Chelsea, the 25-year-old declined to guarantee that he would remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that the comment only means one thing.

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"Enzo Fernandez is open to leaving Chelsea; it's as simple as that," Jacobs said on talkSPORT when speaking about the midfielder's recent comment on his future.

"But are Chelsea open to selling Enzo Fernandez? Not at the moment, but there's a long way to go until the summer.

"The challenge is that, regardless of what Fernandez may or may not want, Chelsea are not going to sell Fernandez - to my knowledge, speaking to sources - for a book loss."

Jacobs also pointed out that there are only a few clubs that could afford to meet Chelsea's expectations in terms of potential transfer fees, including Saudi clubs, PSG, and Real Madrid.

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"My information, very clearly from sources close to Enzo Fernandez, is that if, and it is still an if, because there's been no talks or formal advancement, but should Real Madrid come forward, that's the club of preference that Enzo Fernandez would like to join rather than going to France or Saudi Arabia," he explained.

"(But) we must remember, Chelsea hold all the cards.

"He's contracted until 2032, and I'll be surprised if Chelsea are to engage or accept an offer if it's under a British transfer record."

As Jacobs said, Fernandez's long-term contract puts Chelsea in a strong position to turn down offers for the midfielder.

Interestingly, earlier reports suggested that Fernandez and his new agency, The Elegant Game, were looking to enter negotiations over an improved deal with Chelsea this summer.