Jadon Sancho confirms Chelsea exit after penning emotional 34-word farewell message
Jadon Sancho has confirmed he will leave Chelsea this summer after penning an emotional farewell message.
The 25-year-old will return to Manchester United after Chelsea were unable to agree personal terms with Sancho to make it season-long loan move permanent.
A decision was made by Chelsea to pay the £5m penalty clause after they opted against triggering his obligation to buy clause this summer.
Sancho, who netted against Real Betis last month as Chelsea clinched Conference League glory, departs with well wishes from those within the club.
With the England international set to depart on June 30, the attacker has taken to social media to write a message to all those connected with the club.
He wrote: "Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home — teammates, staff and the fans.
Sancho added: "Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, Thank you Blues."
Both Reece James and Tosin Adarabioyo were quick to respond to Sancho's post, sharing their love and support to the departing winger.
Sancho will play no part in Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign this summer as he seeks a new home this summer.
Despite returning to Old Trafford, Sancho will assess his potential options before finalising a move to his next destination.
He made 41 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring five goals and contributing 10 assists.