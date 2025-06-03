Why Jadon Sancho will leave Chelsea as Blues make Mike Maignan transfer approach
Jadon Sancho's time at Chelsea is coming to an end after a decision was made to not make his loan move permanent this summer.
The 25-year-old joined Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer from Manchester United, with the deal including an obligation to buy of around £25m should Enzo Maresca's side finish 15th or higher in the Premier League.
A £5m penalty clause was also inserted should Chelsea wish to not trigger the clause and, therefore, send Sancho back to Old Trafford.
Sancho was part of the Chelsea side who managed to clinch a Champions League qualification spot and Conference League glory last month, however his future was unclear and talks were required to take place to decide whether he would remain at Stamford Bridge.
Following negotiations between Sancho, his representatives and Chelsea, it has been decided that the Blues will not make his stay permanent and the attacker will return to Manchester United this summer, before pursuing other options as he seeks a permanent move away from the north west.
Chelsea fail to agree permanent move for Sancho
Sancho will not become a Chelsea player on a permanent basis due to personal terms over new contract terms not being agreed.
Chelsea wished for Sancho to agree to the club's incentivised wage structure, however a deal has failed to materialise.
Despite Sancho leaving Chelsea at the end of June when his deal expires, which will mean he is unlikely to feature at the Club World Cup, he remains popular within the club for his efforts to help Chelsea towards achieving their objectives this season.
As a result, Chelsea are exploring their attacking options in the transfer window. Interest is held for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, who is valued at around £50m this summer.
Chelsea eye transfer opportunity for Mike Maignan
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been on Chelsea's radar in the past, however no move has ever materialised.
With his contract situation yet to be resolved with the Italian club, who failed to secure Champions League qualification, Chelsea's interest has resurfaced and an approach has been made, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
The 29-year-old's contract is due to expire next summer and Chelsea are aware of the France international's situation.
Chelsea see Maignan as an opportunity in this transfer window despite having Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders on their books.
If Maignan were to make the switch to the English capital, it would likely spell the end of at least one of Sanchez, Petrovic and Jorgensen at Chelsea.
As reported by Ben Jacobs, Petrovic, who will return from his RC Strasbourg loan spell, has a release clause as part of his new deal, which includes a pay rise, allowing him to depart Chelsea.
It's set to be a busy week ahead of the Club World Cup for Maresca's side. Dario Essugo's switch has been completed and Liam Delap's arrival is set to be announced soon.