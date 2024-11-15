"World at his feet" - Jadon Sancho lauds Chelsea teammate & makes positive training admission
Tyrique George has earned his chances to play for the senior Chelsea side this season and his team-mates are recognising what the teenager can bring to the table.
The 18-year-old made his debut in the Conference League play-offs against Servette, and was recently handed his first start for the club by Enzo Maresca in their 8-0 demolition of FC Noah.
Chelsea will always have a conveyor belt of young stars who are good enough to get a chance in the first-team, George has earned his call-up and his seizing every moment he gets with the group.
"It was a great game and I really, really enjoyed it," George told Chelsea's in-house media after the Noah victory. "To start for Chelsea, my boyhood club, was a great feeling.
"There were a few nerves, of course, but the excitement goes above the nerves and I was just excited to get on the pitch and show what I could do."
George has made five appearances for Chelsea in all competitions so far this term and will be hoping to continue getting minutes in the attack.
"I want to get more games with the men's team and am eager to contribute, whether that means getting an assist or scoring a goal," added George.
"I just want to enjoy every chance I get because opportunities like this don’t come around often. If my younger self could see me now, he wouldn't believe how far I have come, and hopefully what’s to come!"
One player George looked up to when he was younger was Jadon Sancho, who is now his team-mate at Stamford Bridge.
The duo were pictured together when Sancho was 17 and now it's a full-circle moment for the highly-rated teenager.
In an exchange on X, Sancho agreed with George that they need to recreate the photo of them together, whilst also praising the Englishman for his on and off-the-field qualities.
He wrote: "We definitely recreating this picture! Tyrique has the world at his feet, top guy and such a humble human being. Deserves every bit of success coming his way! See you at training on Monday bro."
Sancho, who has been sidelined in recent weeks due to illness and a minor injury, will be back at Cobham on Monday and is looking forward to seeing George.
Both will be pushing to feature in Maresca's matchday squad for their Premier League visit against Leicester City next weekend at the King Power Stadium.