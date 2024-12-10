Jadon Sancho sends Man Utd transfer message after Chelsea strike vs Spurs
Jadon Sancho wants to continue silencing his doubters following his summer switch from Manchester United to Chelsea.
The 24-year-old had a bright start since joining Chelsea on an initial season-long loan deal from Old Trafford, with the attacker's deal set to become permanent if the Blues reportedly finish in the top 14 of the Premier League this season.
Sancho is expected to make his switch permanent in a deal worth between £20m and £25m next summer.
He has been influential under Enzo Maresca this season, scoring twice and contributing five assists in 11 appearances in all competitions, including a goal in each of the last two Premier League games against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.
"It’s definitely very satisfying," Sancho said after netting against Spurs. "In training recently I’ve been working on my shooting a bit more, just working on hitting the far corner, so I’m delighted that it came off.
"The staff and the players have been telling me to be a bit more selfish in front of goal and shoot when I get in those positions. I’ve been working on that, so I’m delighted."
Sancho needed a fresh start over the summer and it's why Chelsea came in for the Englishman. Maresca has been delighted with Sancho's influence and insists he is only droppable should his standards drop.
"Since we started, the reason why Jadon came here is because we think Jadon is going to help us," Maresca admitted.
"Unfortunately he had small problems so he was out for a while. Now he is back and the only thing he has to do is continue in the same way. He cannot drop, otherwise he is not going to play."
Sancho is relishing the opportunity at Chelsea and wants to continue proving people who doubted him wrong, likely including those at Old Trafford who oversaw his departure.
He added: "I know I have a lot of people to prove wrong and I’m working hard every day in training.
"Once I get my opportunity I just try to show what I can do, so I’m happy that I scored and we got the three points for the team. I’m just taking it game-by-game and hopefully I can continue this form.
"We’ve got so many talented players, in training it’s very hard, everyone’s competing. I feel like to have a strong squad like ours, to push each other every day in training, it’s fantastic because when we get results like this, it shows that we’ve earned it in training.
"So I’m thankful that I’m here, grateful to the players and the staff for making me feel welcome, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play."