Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract.

The 20-year-old bolsters Chelsea's forward options under Enzo Maresca, who has also welcomed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in attack this summer.

Gittens was spotted on the pitch at full-time on Friday night in Philadelphia following Chelsea's 2-1 win against Palmeiras to progress into the Club World Cup semi-finals.

"Jamie was here tonight, he was on the pitch," Maresca told reporters post-match. "And he will be with us probably one more day, two days more. And then he will go for a holiday and come back when we're going to start the new season."

His switch from the Bundesliga has now been confirmed by Chelsea, with Gittens expressing his delight at the transfer to Stamford Bridge.

"It feels great," Gittens told Chelsea's in-house media team. "It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

"I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling."

With Gittens to Chelsea now official, here are all of the details of his summer transfer to the Blues.

How much have Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Jamie Gittens?

Chelsea have paid Borussia Dortmund an initial £48.5m for Gittens, with an additional £3.5m in add-ons.

Chelsea were unable to reach an agreement with Dortmund in time for Gittens to feature in the Club World Cup for the Blues. | IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

How long is Jamie Gittens' Chelsea contract?

Gittens has signed a long-term contract at Chelsea until June 2032.

What shirt number will Jamie Gittens wear at Chelsea?

Chelsea are yet to announce what shirt number Gittens will take. This will be confirmed in due course.