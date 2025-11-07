'It's tough' - Joao Pedro sends clear message to Enzo Maresca about his game time at Chelsea

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has had his say on Enzo Maresca's decision to limit his game time due to fitness issues.

In late October, Maresca revealed that Joao Pedro, alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, does not train every day because of an "injury problem".

The Chelsea head coach did not specify what the injury was, but it was likely just about managing the striker's workload.

After Liam Delap sustained a hamstring injury in August, Joao Pedro was the only experienced striker in the squad for about two months, so it made sense that Maresca was cautious with the player's fitness.

Delap is now back in the team, however, and despite understanding Maresca's decision, Joao Pedro has expressed his desire to play more regularly.

"I want to play always," the Brazil international told TNT Sports, as quoted by Chelsea's in-house media team, after the draw in Baku on Wednesday.

"I try to be ready always. It’s tough, but I want to play every game.

‘They are managing me, but I’m okay, I feel good, and I want to play every game."

The former Brighton star has played more Premier League minutes (851) than any other Chelsea player except for Caicedo, so he clearly does not lack opportunities in this competition.

It is significantly different in cup competitions, however, with the striker ranking eighth in terms of minutes in the Champions League and having not made any appearance in the Carabao Cup so far.

Joao Pedro blames concentration level for Qarabag draw

Speaking about the disappointing draw against Qarabag, Joao Pedro highlighted the lapse of focus that cost Chelsea points.

"We started well, we were controlling the game, but then we complicated it," he added.

"We dropped the concentration levels," he explained.

"If you drop, the other team are going to score. To win games in the Champions League, you have to be focused 100 per cent the whole game.

‘We can learn a lot from it.

"We need to learn to be able to concentrate for the full game, because if we start to drop points in the Premier League, it will be tough to be in the Champions League next year again."