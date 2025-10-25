'Not training every day' - Maresca explains reason behind Joao Pedro’s Chelsea struggles

Enzo Maresca has defended Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who has come under criticism after extending his goalscoring drought in the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday.

While Chelsea ended their four-game winning run, Joao Pedro's goalless run has now been extended to eight games (seven starts).

Maresca recently spoke about how the Brazil international is "playing better" when he has another striker in front of him, and in this game, he had one.

Joao Pedro started the game in the number 10 position, behind Marc Guiu.

Unfortunately, the former Brighton striker did not attempt even one shot in the game.

IMAGO / IPS

According to Maresca, it is not necessarily the versatile forward's fault, as he has been playing through a minor injury.

"No, I think Joao is not training every day because he's managing a little bit himself from the injury problem," Maresca said about the striker in his post-match press conference.

"Moi (Caicedo) is exactly the same, Enzo (Fernandez) is exactly the same.

"We have four or five players that unfortunately, because of some problems, they cannot work every day, and they try to make the effort to play the game.

"So, Joao, in some games, has been better; today, he struggled a little bit.

"But today, I think overall, all the players struggled, so it's not just about Joao."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

If, as Maresca said, Joao Pedro is nursing an injury, then Liam Delap's expected return in midweek could not come at a better time.

Delap has been out for almost two months, so he will likely be eased back into the team, but his being available would only help Chelsea manage Joao Pedro's workload.

On the other hand, Caicedo and Fernandez are not as easily replaced because they are, without a doubt, key pieces in Maresca's midfield.

These three are among the Chelsea players with the most minutes in the Premier League this season, with Caicedo being first, Joao Pedro second, and Fernandez fifth.