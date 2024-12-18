Josh Acheampong: Chelsea make breakthrough as new long-term contract signed
Chelsea have confirmed an agreement with Josh Acheampong has been reached over a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.
The 18-year-old's future at Chelsea was uncertain as talks continued between both parties amid emerging interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain.
Acheampong was frozen out by Chelsea, including the first-team, while a resolution was found over his future, with his initial deal expiring in the summer of 2026.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca expressed his admiration for Acheampong, who started against FC Astana in the Conference League last week, and revealed an agreement was close.
Maresca told reporters: "For Josh, it is quite clear: The club love Josh, I love Josh, and we are trying to find an agreement with the player. We are close, we are almost there, but we will see."
David Ornstein of The Athletic initially broke the news of an agreement being reached with Acheampong, who has signed an improved four-and-a-half-year contract to tie his future down in the capital until June 2029.
Now the club have confirmed Acheampong's new deal.
It ends all speculation over the highly-rated teenager's future, with Acheampong likely to feature for the first-team on Thursday night against Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League.
It's reported Maresca is 'known to be keen on working with such prospects and integrating them into his plans', similar to how Tyrique George has featured for the Blues in cup competitions this term.
With interest strong in Acheampong, Chelsea had to be quick and, as revealed by Nizaar Kinsella, the club's sporting directors moved last week to secure a deal.