New Chelsea signing shares picture after arriving at Chelsea training ground to begin 'period of adaptation'
Chelsea will finally complete the signing of highly-rated teenager Kendry Paez this summer after agreeing his transfer back in 2023.
It was confirmed by Chelsea in June 2023 that a deal worth in the region of £17.27m had been agreed with Independiente del Valle for Paez's signing.
Paez, who has been touted as one of the top emerging young prospects in world football, will complete his Stamford Bridge move after his 18th birthday in May.
At 16 years and 161 days old, Paez became the youngest ever South American to score in a World Cup qualifier back in October 2023 after scoring in Ecuador's 2-1 win away to Bolivia.
Chelsea believe they have got a gem on their hands and a plan for the teenager's arrival has already commenced.
As revealed by Independiente del Valle sporting director Luis Saritama, a request was made by Chelsea for Paez, who will be joined by highly-rated Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian this summer, to arrive in England early for a 'period of adaptation'.
Last week, as quoted by Football Ecuador, Saritama told FB Radio: “Last week we spoke with Kendry Páez, there are two possibilities. Chelsea has requested that the player have a period of adaptation in Europe from now on. We are analysing it with his representation agency and the club that owns his rights.”
He added: “On the 17th or 20th of this month, Kendry Páez will make his first trip to Europe. What prevails here is the decision of the club and the player, and the intention of both is to have a period of adaptation in Europe before he turns 18.
“I would not rule out the possibility that Kendry will not play with us these months, however, the issue of the adaptation period is being evaluated. He has told us of his intention to have an adaptation period in Europe and we understand that.”
Paez has now revealed on Instagram with a picture of him eating pasta that he's arrived in England at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to settle into his new surroundings.
It will see him meet many players for the first time, as well as head coach Enzo Maresca who was appointed last summer.
It was previously reported by the Daily Telegraph that Paez has been learning English ahead of his full-time move to the capital.
The wait is almost over for Paez and Chelsea.