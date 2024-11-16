When will Estevao Willian & Kendry Paez officially join Chelsea?
Chelsea fans can't contain their excitement for the arrival of two of South America's young talents, Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez as the pair are set to join the London club.
Estevao has lit Brazil up during his final season with Palmeiras, netting 12 goals and recording eight assists by November in the Serie A.
His impressive form earned him his first Brazil cap at just 17-years-old, and the youngster is set to be a huge part of the future for his national team.
With it recently reported that Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to the signature of Estevao, top European clubs are no doubt kicking themselves at the missed opportunity,
Elsewhere, Paez, who is also 17, has already made 17 appearances for Ecuador and will join Chelsea to play alongside national team-mate Moises Caicedo.
With both players lighting up the stage in South America, Chelsea fans are wondering the same thing. When will they get to see the pair in action for the Blues?
In the summer transfer window, Chelsea announced that they had agreed a deal for Estevao from Palmeiras.
In the official statement, it was revealed that the Brazilian will join up with his Chelsea team-mates for pre-season in 2025, a year after the deal was done.
The same goes for Paez, who was announced just a few weeks earlier than Estevao in June 2024.
Chelsea stated that the Ecuadorian will join Chelsea after his 18th birthday as he looks to link-up with Caicedo in London next year.
However, there have been rumours that Paez could potentially join Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on loan rather than spend his first season as a Blue at Stamford Bridge.
With Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer all options on the right for Enzo Maresca's side, having Estevao and Paez come into the team at the same time could limit their game time.
Speaking this season, Maresca outlined his plans for the right-hand side as he said: "As left wingers, we have Jadon and Misha [Mudryk]. As right wingers, we have Noni and Pedro.
"We do not have so many players, we have two players for each position."
With the Blues competing in the Club World Cup next summer, Paez and Estevao may be handed opportunities to impress before a decision is made on their short-term future.
Estevao could face his current side Palmeiras in one of his first appearances for Chelsea if the two sides are drawn against each other in the competition.
It remains to be seen as to how Chelsea will manage their incoming youngsters, but it is certainly a positive problem for Maresca to have as the Blues look to build a squad capable of dominating European football for years to come.