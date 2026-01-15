Liam Rosenior: Chelsea could bring in new players in January on few conditions

Liam Rosenior said Chelsea would only sign the "right" players in the January transfer window, and he would like to give his current players chances to impress first.

There are just a couple of weeks left in the January transfer window, and Chelsea, whose season has been on a downward trajectory in the last month, have been relatively inactive.

In the first-team picture, the departure of on-loan midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, who returned to his parent club Brighton before joining Middlesbrough on a permanent transfer on Thursday, has been the only signficant changes in the squad.

There could be more outgoings at Chelsea, especially if they managed to find suitable suitors for the two exiles, Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, but in terms of incomings, Rosenior insisted he does not want to rush.

"I think if we do, it needs to be the right player. We need to be patient," Rosenior said in Thursday's press conference when asked if Chelsea need to bring in a new player in January.

"I want to assess this group. It's really, really important to me. I like to give the players I work with a chance to show good surprises.

"We still have time. We have conversations every day, myself and the board, about potential transfers, both out and in, but at the same time, I need to focus on the players in the building.

"If I feel it's the right time or the right player, then we'll make that decision."

Speaking about Facundo's exit, which has since been confirmed, Rosenior added: "I felt in terms of the games, and the minutes he's had, it's not quite what he wants.

"So we're looking into the best solution for him.

"I'm in constant communication with the sporting directors and the ownership about potential transfers that could be good for us, both coming in and coming out."

Buonanotte's departure likely opens up a space in the squad for a new signing, or a returning loanee to fill the void.

Chelsea may not necessarily look for another midfielder to fill the spot, but the club's reported move for Antoine Semenyo before the winger joined Manchester City showed that they could be looking to bring in a versatile attacker.