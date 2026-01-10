'Dealing with the guys' - Liam Rosenior makes admission on Chelsea's recruitment strategy

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior insisted that he still has an input on the club's transfer decisions and that he has never been let down by BlueCo in terms of player signings.

Previous reports suggested that Chelsea did not plan to be active in this January transfer window, with the recent sale of on-loan midfielder Leo Castledine being one of the few expected outgoings for the month.

Enzo Maresca's exit and, subsequently, the appointment of Rosenior as the new head coach are unlikely to change their plans.

There understandably are questions over how much say Rosenior has on this matter, and according to the man himself, he has plenty.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to work with these guys and be collaborative, so I have an understanding of the process,” Rosenior said about his role in Chelsea's transfer decision-making.

“The process is as it should be at every football club, that you collaborate, give your opinion, every single person who collaborates who is part of that group wants the very best for the club.

"That’s how we worked at Strasbourg with recruitment.

“I did not get one player brought in who I did not want to come to Strasbourg. Not one.

Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are Chelsea's two sporting directors. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"For me, it’s not about what’s been said on the outside. I’ve had experience dealing with the guys. They've been magnificent for me.

"They've given me support, confidence, they believe in me. I’ve got no reason that will change now I’ve moved to Chelsea."

Obviously, Chelsea have a clear structure with five sporting directors, led by Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, heading their recruitment strategies.

Considering the high coaching turnover rate at the club, it makes sense for the club to want to maintain some recruitment objectives regardless of who is in charge of the first team.