Liam Rosenior names three Blues players he'd been familiar with before Chelsea move

Liam Rosenior has named the three Chelsea players he has already been familiar with before being appointed as the new first-team head coach.

Rosenior has inherited a very young squad at Chelsea, with the lowest average age in the Premier League this season.

The former Strasbourg head coach has had some experience in managing an even younger squad in France, but the expectations at Chelsea are obviously at a different level.

The new Chelsea head coach highlighted his plan to develop players, including the three players whom he had already known quite well before he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / News Images

"‘For me, that's pure coaching; that's what coaching is," Rosenior told Chelsea's in-house media team when speaking about the importance of players' development.

"To win, you need to improve. To improve, you need to develop – and develop individuals.

"I've worked with Liam Delap (at Hull City) and had a great time with him. It’s great to see him at this club and that I get to work with him again.

"I've known Rob Sanchez since he was 16 years old at Brighton (when he was) coming through. So, I know Rob very well.

"Obviously, I had Andrey Santos last year (at Strasbourg); he's got two beautiful children that he's brought into the world, and he had an outstanding performance at Manchester City.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

"But what I want to do is to get to know all of them very quickly because I think if you get to know people, you can improve them, and if they improve individually, you improve the collective, and you win games.

"That’s what my staff and I will do very, very quickly here."

Considering Chelsea's recent recruitment strategy in acquiring the best young talents from across the globe, it is inevitable that Rosenior will be tasked to guide these players to reach their full potential.

Andrey Santos, in particular, was full of praise for Rosenior back in November, as he pointed out how well the English tactician could connect with the young players.