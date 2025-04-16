Malo Gusto offers Christopher Nkunku verdict amid Enzo Maresca's 'choice' over Chelsea future
Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea future looks to be heading only in one direction... towards the exit doors of Stamford Bridge.
High hopes were put on Nkunku following his £52m arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.
Against Borussia Dortmund during their pre-season tour of the United States in August 2023, the France international suffered a knee injury, which limited him to just 14 appearances in all competitions in 2023-24.
Under head coach Enzo Maresca, fellow forward Nicolas Jackson has been preferred to lead the line and it has frustrated Nkunku, who was open to leaving Chelsea in January if a suitable offer arrived.
Nkunku is not a fan favourite amongst the Chelsea fans. Many of his appearances have been scrutinised, with the forward's application on the pitch criticised by the supporters.
With six games left to play in the Premier League, as well as Chelsea's Conference League campaign, Nkunku may be playing his final matches for the Blues.
Where he could end up remains unclear. It is likely Chelsea will be looking to recoup his transfer fee from two years ago in full. Amid January links to Manchester United and Bayern Munich in January, their valuation of Nkunku was £65m during the winter window.
Chelsea are also looking to bring in another forward this summer. Ipswich's Liam Delap is of interest and among those under consideration.
Nkunku's fate looks to be already sealed. He does have many close relationships within Chelsea, including with French compatriot Malo Gusto.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Conference League quarter-final tie against Legia Warsaw, a game which Nkunku will be pushing to start in, Gusto was questioned about his teammate and Maresca's preference of Jackson.
Gusto was tight-lipped over Maresca's choices, however was complimentary of the 27-year-old's qualities.
"He's one of my closest guys," admitted Gusto. "Christo is a top player, everyone knows. I don't know what I can say about him now. He tries to give his best. After is the coach's choice. I cannot say more about this."
Nkunku will be hoping for a strong finish to the end of the season should his time in west London conclude after just two seasons.