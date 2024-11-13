Malo Gusto delivers verdict on Chelsea having 'two great teams' despite Enzo Maresca's rejection
Chelsea star Malo Gusto has delivered his verdict on Enzo Maresca's rotation policy amid the manager's claims that he does not have an A or a B team at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues were heavily criticised in the summer for the amount of players that were on the books when Maresca took over, with further signings being made.
This led to the likes of Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Carney Chukwuemeka and others left training away from the first team squad towards the end of the transfer window.
While Lukaku and Sterling both secured moves away, the Belgian joining Napoli on a permanent transfer while Sterling moved to Arsenal on loan, Chilwell and Chukwuemeka remained at Stamford Bridge and have struggled for game time.
In order to accommodate summer signings like Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Maresca has opted for heavy rotation when Chelsea play two matches a week.
Gusto began the season as the first choice right-back in Maresca's side, with Reece James beginning the campaign injured and suspended and since his return, the pair have played frequently together.
Speaking to Chelsea's website, Gusto discussed the rotation policy under Maresca and admitted he has a strong relationship with captain James.
‘Reece and I have a great relationship between us," he said. "As you’ve seen in the last few games, we have both played. So it’s not like it’s either him or me . We try to push ourselves, do our best and help the team as much as we can."
The Frenchman continued to reveal that he is a fan of Chelsea's rotation policy this season, saying: "We have a lot of quality and it’s good for the team.
"We are playing Conference League in the week so it’s good to change and have two great teams. It’s good for Chelsea to have this type of quality."
However, Chelsea boss Maresca has distanced himself from the claim that he has two sides in the past.
“Even if from outside you struggle to believe me, there is not two teams,” Maresca told Stadium Astro.
“The ones that played tonight [Sunday], probably in three weeks, they are playing Conference [League] and the ones that are playing Conference, they can play in the Premier League.
“Joao Felix can play in the Premier League. Nkunku can play Premier League. All of them can play Premier League.
“I always repeat the same thing. Just because they played today doesn't mean they’re going to play the next one.
"You have to compete, you have to perform in the right way.”
The Blues have been in fine form this season, sitting third in the Premier League table after a tough run of matches which saw them lose to Liverpool, draw to Manchester United and share the spoils with Arsenal most recently.