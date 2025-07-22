Marc Cucurella questions Noni Madueke's 'strange' Arsenal transfer after missing Club World Cup final glory

Marc Cucurella has delivered his verdict on Noni Madueke's decision to leave Chelsea for Arsenal this summer.

Madueke signed a five-year contract with Arsenal in a deal worth up to £52m, which brought an end to his three-and-a-half year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Following the arrivals of Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens this summer, as well as Geovany Quenda next summer, a decision was made to allow the 23-year-old to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Amidst the negotiations between the clubs, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca made it clear he only wanted players who wanted to play for the club.

"Noni has been very important for us," Maresca told reporters when asked after Chelsea's quarter-final win over Palmeiras at the Club World Cup.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"But my message to the players and to the club is that I just want players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. Noni has been very good during the season."

Negotiations progressed and Madueke left the Chelsea camp in the United States just days before their Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

While Madueke was in London waiting to finalise his switch, Chelsea claimed an emphatic 3-0 win in New Jersey to be crowned Champions of the World.

Following confirmation of his Chelsea departure, Madueke received public messages from the likes of Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cole Palmer.

Cucurella has become the latest player to speak on record, however the first to discuss Madueke's exit in further depth.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As quoted by talkSPORT, Cucurella expressed his surprise and believed it was 'strange' for Madueke to miss the Club World Cup final before completing a move to Arsenal.

"Yes, I think so," said the Spaniard, when asked during a Q&A with young players at his football academy in Spain if he thought the timing of the decision was 'strange'.

"I think he missed a good opportunity (although) he wasn’t playing as a starter.

"I do think it was because of everything that was happening regarding his future and in the end I think it could have delayed him a couple of days since he left a day early or something like that.

Madueke left Chelsea having won silverware after clinching Conference League glory back in May. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

"It wouldn’t have cost him anything to wait for that next day. In the end I think he missed a pretty good opportunity."

Madueke is yet to comment on the timing of his Chelsea departure, but he did leave with a parting message for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

On Instagram, he wrote: "I want to thank you for the last 3 or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates, thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys.

"We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best.

"To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person.

"Lastly, thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories."

Madueke becomes the latest Chelsea player to switch west for north London, following Kai Havertz who completed the same move two years ago.