Maresca delivers 'very important' Chelsea dressing room message to overcome Aston Villa frustration

Enzo Maresca has sent a message to his Chelsea squad to highlight the importance of getting back to winning ways when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Chelsea host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge in their final game of 2025, and will be desperate to rectify their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The defeat came as a huge disappointment for Chelsea, who consequently dropped to fifth in the Premier League, having taken the lead through Joao Pedro.

Maresca's side were punished for their lack of ruthlessness in the final third as Ollie Watkins' brace equalled a club-record 11 consecutive wins for Aston Villa.

Maresca (right) was forced to watch the Aston Villa defeat from the sidelines after serving a one-match touchline ban. | IMAGO / Mark Pain

"I think for one hour we can take many positive things," reflected the Chelsea head coach. "Not many teams create so many chances against them.

"They just said to me that in the first half they were 0.0.0 in terms of xG, they didn't create nothing. And I watched Arsenal's game, the game they won, and they always create (chances).

"Again, these are many positive things, but for sure we need to understand how to manage better when we concede goals."

Chelsea are chasing a Champions League qualification spot and will be hoping to extend Bournemouth's winless run to 10 matches on Tuesday night.

Maresca will deliver his final Chelsea message to his players in the dressing room before they take to the Stamford Bridge pitch. But the Blues boss has reiterated the importance of ending 2025 with a win.

Cole Palmer will be hoping to play an influential role in securing the win for Chelsea. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"Absolutely very important," said Maresca. "It becomes very important to finish the year in the best way.

"Again, for sure it will be another tough game because they are all the same, but we need to win games as soon as possible."