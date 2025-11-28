Maresca’s exciting Estevao & Palmer admission offers dangerous possibility for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Enzo Maresca believes Cole Palmer and Estevao can play alongside each other despite similarities between the two players.

Last month, Maresca described Estevao as a "very, very similar" player to Palmer.

"Cole started playing wide because he needed a bit (more) physicality; now he’s playing inside," the Italian told TNT Sports after Chelsea's win over Ajax in October.

"And Estevao, they are quite similar, now he’s playing wide, but in the future, I think he’s more of an inside player."

The possibility of these two occupying the same area of the pitch has not been much of an issue so far since Palmer has been out of action for over two months due to a groin injury and, recently, a fractured toe.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Maresca has confirmed that Palmer is ready to make his return in Sunday's derby against Arsenal, however.

The Italian also insisted that these two can complement each other on the pitch.

"No, they can play together," he responded when asked about the potential issue during Friday's press conference.

"It depends on which team; it depends a little bit on the game plan, but for sure, they are excited.

"The fans are excited to watch both together. We are also excited, thinking that at the end, we always need a balance between the two phases."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Palmer - Estevao combination could be key to unlock Arsenal's 'fantastic' defence

On paper, using Palmer as a number 10 and Estevao as a right winger would be the obvious way to use them in a team.

Palmer's ability to pick passes and Estevao's capability of beating defenders in one-on-one situations would help Chelsea break down opposition defence.

These could prove crucial against their opponents this weekend, Arsenal, who possess arguably the best defensive line in the league.

"For sure, they defend fantastically," Maresca said about Arsenal.

"Any teams against them, they struggle to score goals, not only to score goals, but even to create chances. So it's a team that they defend very well.

"Then they have weapons when they attack. So I think it's, as you said, in this moment they are top in the Champions League, they are top in the Premier League.

"And we're going to try our best to win the game."