‘Trust the process’ - Maresca sends message to fans after offering Chelsea commitment

Enzo Maresca has sent Chelsea fans a message after playing down rumours linking him with a potential move to Manchester City to succeed Pep Guardiola.

Maresca has recently been linked to a potential move to Manchester City amid uncertainties over Pep Guardiola's future at the club.

Obviously, Maresca spent a couple of seasons at Manchester City as an academy head coach and an assistant to Guardiola before, so it made sense they reportedly have considered him as a potential candidate.

The Chelsea head coach, however, was quick to squash the rumours and even promised that he would stay at Stamford Bridge next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Now, it's important to understand the reason why this news was there," Maresca said about the rumours on Friday.

"But it's not my job, I don't care at all. But again, it's just a speculation."

Maresca also sent a message to the Chelsea fans, who would inevitably have some concerns after hearing these rumours.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Just to continue to support the team in the way they have done since I joined the club and also in the past," the Italian said in his message.

"And trust the process from the team, from the club, from everyone."

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and are doing quite well in cup competitions, having recently reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

This means the team are on track to meet the reported objectives set by the club at the start of the season, including qualifying for the Champions League again next season through the Premier League.

If they continue on this trajectory, Chelsea will likely want to keep Maresca in charge next term. In addition to that, the club will have the final say, given that the head coach is under contract until 2029.