Mikel Arteta suffers Arsenal boardroom blow ahead of Chelsea clash as director resigns
Chelsea will be hoping Arsenal's preparations will be disrupted this week ahead of their Premier League after a key figure resigned from his position.
Arsenal and Chelsea go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and only goal difference separates the two sides, with Enzo Maresca's side currently ahead in fourth place.
Chelsea have calmed down both on and off the pitch, while Arsenal have been in a period of change led by boss Mikel Arteta since his appointment in 2019, which has seen him fully supported by sporting director Edu Gaspar.
Edu has been one of his biggest allies at the Emirates, however that is no longer the case. The 46-year-old has resigned from his position at Arsenal with immediate effect.
What have Arsenal said about Edu Gaspar's resignation?
An Arsenal club statement read: "Edu Gaspar has today resigned from his position as our Sporting Director.
"Edu, our former player and Invincible, re-joined us in the role of Technical Director in July 2019. He progressed through the club and was promoted to Sporting Director in November 2022, where he oversaw men’s, women’s and academy football.
"We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart."
What has Edu Gaspar said about his Arsenal departure?
Following confirmation of his resignation, Edu said: "This was an incredibly hard decision to make.
"Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.
“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.
“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”
What's next for Arsenal and Edu Gaspar?
As reported by The Athletic, Edu will take up a role working with the group of teams controlled by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. Although contracts and an exact role are yet to be finalised, an agreement is in place.
Meanwhile, The Telegraph report Arteta will have a 'major say' in Edu's replacement in north London.
However, first things first for Arteta, he needs to focus on their Champions League clash against Inter Milan, before travelling across the capital to face a rejuvenated Chelsea side, who will be looking to inflict defeat and further food for thought heading into the international break.
READ MORE: The Chelsea notebook: Missed Man United chance, Palmer injury wait & Maresca's big Arsenal test