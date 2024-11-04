The Chelsea notebook: Missed Man United chance, Palmer injury wait & Maresca's big Arsenal test
Enzo Maresca will be pleased with Chelsea's start to the season, with his side currently in fourth place in the Premier League.
10 games into the season and Chelsea have only suffered defeat to Manchester City and Liverpool, both title-chasing sides, putting the Blues in good stead for their push for Champions League qualification.
It's been an interesting week for Chelsea. After beating Newcastle United in the league, Eddie Howe's side inflicted revenge at St. James' Park last Wednesday to knock Maresca's side out of the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea made 11 changes and were punished for their mistakes, a familiar story this season. They headed to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Man United, who have recently sacked Erik ten Hag, but failed to take advantage to move into third place.
Absolute Chelsea delivers the Chelsea notebook after a mixed weekend and a big week in Europe and England awaiting the Blues.
Missed Man United opportunity after 1-1 draw
Chelsea had the opportunity to end their run of 11 years without a league victory at Old Trafford. They failed to fully take the chance to extend their gap over Arsenal and Aston Villa, who both suffered defeats at the weekend. It could've been three points, instead they had to settle for one.
Moises Caicedo was the Blues' saviour in the north west, scoring a sweetly struck volley into the bottom corner to secure a 1-1 draw.
As Maresca said post-match, if you can't win the game, do not lose it. Chelsea ensured they didn't come away empty handed, but it could've been so much more for the visitors, who had their chances to both win and lose the fixture.
Cole Palmer injury wait with precautionary scan planned
The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Lisandro Martinez, who was only shown a yellow card by Robert Jones and very fortunate to avoid being sent off.
READ MORE: Premier League confirm why Lisandro Martinez wasn't shown red card for Cole Palmer challenge
Palmer limped off at full-time and Chelsea's medical team gave the England international an ice pack to reduce the soreness, with Maresca hoping it wasn't anything major.
It's been reported Palmer will undergo a precautionary scan to put Chelsea's mind at ease. The club hope the scan will confirm their initial hopes of no serious damage being caused to Palmer's knee.
Maresca was far from impressed with Jones' decision to not send Martinez off. The Chelsea head coach believed the Argentine had no intention of going for the ball.
"It was not the intention to go for the ball," insisted the Italian. "He goes for the legs. There is no doubt about the decision. I think it is quite clearly a red."
Chelsea will hope Palmer is fit to face Arsenal on Sunday heading into the November international break.
Chance to cement Conference League spot for knockouts
They host FC Noah on Thursday night. Chelsea have won both of their games so far in the League Phase, comfortably seeing off KAA Gent and Panathinaikos.
Should Chelsea, who are currently top of the table, win against the Armenian side, Maresca's side will all but secure a knockout round play-off spot at the absolute minimum. They need to finish in the top eight out of the 36 teams to progress straight into the last-16.
Maresca is expected to ring the changes once again to rotate the squad, which will see the return of the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku.
Maresca's big Arsenal test to test managerial credentials
Chelsea's final game before the international break is against Arsenal. They've not been able to say this for many times in recent season that they currently sit above their London rivals in the table.
After Arsenal losing to Newcastle and Chelsea drawing to Man United, goal difference separates the two clubs heading into the clash at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca has claimed some vital victories already this season, including against AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion, however has failed to beat any 'big' side after losing to Man City and Liverpool, and drawing to Man United.
Chelsea should've beaten Arsenal last season after taking a two-goal lead. Mistakes cost them dearly and Maresca will be looking to avoid any costly errors to push his side to their first massive win of the season against a title-chasing team.
They will need to be much better than they were at Old Trafford, but the time has come at the perfect time to face an Arsenal side who have been missing some key players.