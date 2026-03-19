Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has provided some injury updates on Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Filip Jorgensen, and Levi Colwill ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Chalobah sustained an ankle injury and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher during Chelsea's Champions League defeat to PSG at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The good news is that it turned out better than initially appeared, but the centre-back will likely have to miss the next several games.

"It wasn't until later after the game that I saw the image, and then you're really worried," Rosenior said in Thursday's press conference about Chalobah's injury situation.

"Fortunately, it's nowhere near as serious as we first feared. We're looking at maybe six weeks."

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On another positive note, the March international break would give Rosenior and Chelsea some time to prepare for Chalobah's absence.

The 26-year-old has played the most minutes for Chelsea this season, so his absence will obviously affect the team's defensive set-up.

Similarly, Jorgensen will be sidelined for a while due to a groin injury, while James could hopefully make his comeback from a hamstring injury after the international break.

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"Filip had his scan and needed a minor operation. It's a matter of weeks," the Chelsea boss added.

"We're going to look more at Reece more after the international break. It's not serious, but there's something in his hamstring we're going to look at after the break."

Colwill has recently returned to team training after a long-term absence due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Despite the positive signs, Rosenior admitted that the centre-back is not close to a full return yet.

"With an ACL, he's hitting all of the benchmarks he needs to, but we need to make sure he keeps getting past certain levels," Rosenior explained.

"He's still looking at a good while yet."