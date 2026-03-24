Moises Caicedo responds to Real Madrid interest differently from Chelsea teammate

Chelsea star midfielder Moises Caicedo gave a different response from Enzo Fernandez when asked about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo and Fernandez are widely viewed as two of the best midfielders in the world at the moment, so it would not be a surprise if other top clubs were interested in both.

They are both under long-term contracts with Chelsea, with Caicedo tied until the summer of 2031 with a club option for a further year and Fernandez until 2032.

However, amid Chelsea's struggling form and uncertainty over the team's Champions League qualification, other clubs may see the summer as an opportunity to lure these midfielders to jump ship.

Fernandez's recent comment about his future, in which he declined to commit to staying, certainly did not help.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"There’s no talk of that," Fernandez told ESPN Argentina when asked about a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer.

"Right now I’m focused on Chelsea; we’ll see after the World Cup."

This was not the first comment from Fernandez that has sparked speculation over his future at Chelsea.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior even had to comment on the situation, insisting that he is convinced the Argentina international remains committed to the club's project after having a conversation.

IMAGO / imagebroker

Caicedo has faced a similar question from Spanish media while on international duty with Ecuador in Spain.

Ecuador are currently preparing for a friendly match against Morocco at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday.

"I’m just focused on my club right now," Caicedo told El Chiringuito TV when asked if he would be interested in joining Real Madrid, who were said to be looking for a new midfielder.

"I’ve got a contract there at my club.

"I want to become a legend there, God willing, and well, that’s all for now.

"As for the national team, I want to stay there and finish on a high note."