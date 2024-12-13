"Forget that, we're going to Chelsea" - Nicolas Jackson reveals which European giants he rejected
Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has revealed that he rejected a European giant to join the Blues last season, going against the advice of his national team-mates to do so.
Jackson had a solid first season at Stamford Bridge despite facing criticism in the English press as he went on to score 14 goals in 35 Premier League matches.
The 23-year-old led the line for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in a fairly inconsistent season for his side, who ended up finishing sixth in the league.
Just six months earlier, Jackson was set to join Bournemouth but a failed medical saw him return to Villarreal before signing for Chelsea in the summer window.
However, the Senegal international has since revealed that Chelsea were not the only big side fighting for his signature and has named the team that he rejected to join the Blues.
Speaking to Greatest Sport's YouTube channel, Jackson opened up on life at Stamford Bridge and revealed that his national team-mates warned him to not join Chelsea, and pick a European club instead, which he rejected.
"When I came to Chelsea, it was a different club with different pressure and everything," he began. Now I feel better and I'm getting more experience. Some of my friends said don't go to Chelsea, some people in national team told me too much pressure. I said bro, we are different, don't talk to me, I don't want to listen to you. I just came."
Jackson explained how he told his agent that he wanted to switch off and enjoy his holiday before Chelsea came calling, but the Blues weren't the only club in for him.
He said: "I played and scored 12 goals for Villarreal. I was going on holiday, told my agent I just wanted to enjoy myself. I was supposed to go to another team... Milan maybe. I got a call and he said: 'Forget about that, we're going to Chelsea'."
Jackson continued to reveal that his agent gave him the choice about joining Chelsea after being warned by some of his Senegal team-mates, but he refused to let the pressure get to him.
He said: "I said I'll go, he said 'Too much pressure?', I said don't worry. If I was not ready I'd tell you. I know I'm ready that's why I came to Chelsea. I know what I did before. I was ready to play here. I knew the pressure and I heard the strikers that came here and had tough times. I was ready to face that."
Chelsea fans will be grateful that Jackson dismissed the advice of some of his closest team-mates at the national team, with the striker showing that he is one of the best in the Premier League.
Jackson has already scored eight goals in 14 league matches this season and has shown improvements on last season's form as Chelsea sit second in the table with the Senegal star leading the line.