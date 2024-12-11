Nicolas Jackson sets Chelsea standard after goals & trophies objectives outlined
Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has outlined his objectives for the season at Stamford Bridge after a fine start to life under Enzo Maresca.
The Blues sit second in the Premier League, two points ahead of London rivals Arsenal and four behind league leaders Liverpool.
Despite their fine form, head coach Maresca has played down any talks of a title challenge this season as he believes his side are not ready for the pressure that comes with competing at the top.
One player who is inviting pressure is Jackson, who has scored eight goals in 14 Premier League matches this season, picking up three assists as well.
Jackson remains one yellow card away from a suspension but will be hoping to avoid this for as long as he can with Christopher Nkunku waiting in the wings for his chance to impress in the Premier League.
Speaking to Greatest Sport on YouTube, Jackson delivered a lengthy interview where he outlined his objectives for the rest of the season.
The Senegal international began by discussing the pressure on him at Chelsea, especially during his first season under Mauricio Pochettino where he came under criticism in the media.
"People don't care what's happening off the pitch," he began. "They want you to be good on the pitch. You just have to handle the pressure and try to play football and enjoy to try to win because everyone wants you to win. When you win, nobody complains. Football is not about having fun now."
Chelsea's number 15 was quick to correct the interviewer when she suggested that he has made it at Stamford Bridge after just one and a half seasons at the club.
He said: "I've not made it yet. I'm just improving. Making it is scoring every year 30 goals and winning trophies. I'm just settling you know."
"I feel very good with the players, the coach. Playing with no pressure means you're not doing well. When you're doing something and have pressure you try to work more and be the best. Cristiano, Mbappe, Messi have pressure. The fans want to win, it's part of the game. I just try to focus and work harder."
Jackson finalised by outlining his goals for the season, admitting that he has set a target in his head, as he said: "Personally in my brain, always. I hope we (the team under Maresca) do amazing things together, win trophies together and have many trophies with Chelsea."
Chelsea sit top of the Conference League ahead of Thursday night's clash with Astana, as Jackson is not expected to travel.
The Blues will be hoping they can keep up their 100% record in a bid to win their first trophy under the Italian, and what would be Jackson's first at Chelsea.