Nicolas Jackson's true Chelsea feelings revealed after red card vs Newcastle
Nicolas Jackson regrets getting sent off during Chelsea's defeat at Newcastle United, according to reports, which has left the forward feeling 'very upset'.
The 23-year-old was sent off in the first half after leaving an arm on Sven Botman. Referee John Brooks initially brandished a yellow card, but after a VAR review his initial decision was upgraded to a red card.
It means Jackson will miss the remainder of the Premier League season for Chelsea, along with the first game of next season, leaving head coach Enzo Maresca with a selection dilemma as Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku make their comebacks to full fitness.
As Maresca ponders his selection choices for the final games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, Jackson's emotions to his dismissal have now been revealed.
As reported by journalist Rahman Osman, Jackson is 'very upset with himself' following his red card.
It's suggested he 'wanted to fight for the team and didn’t want to be bullied by the Newcastle backline but the sending off incident is regrettable'.
What Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea colleagues have said on red card
Jackson's boss, Maresca, hopes the Senegal international can use his red card against the Magpies as a learning curve for the future.
"I didn’t speak to Nico, it’s not the moment," Maresca told reporters post-match. "We will speak in the next day. No doubt he has to learn from it, especially at this stage of the season where we have two more games. You have to avoid this kind of thing. You need all your squad available. It happened, and he will be out. Hopefully he can learn for the future."
Marc Cucurella hinted at Jackson's disappointment after his dismissal, adding: “He didn’t say anything. I think he’s a bit upset. He wants to help the team but these things happen. Maybe with 11 players all the game, maybe we can do the comeback. Things can happen. Now we can’t do anything and we need to learn about this.
"All of the players are important. Now we lose Nico for the next games. It’s a big mistake but the good thing is we have other players ready. All of us, we need to be important. Now is the moment to forget this game and think about the next one.”
Jackson can still be selected for Chelsea's final game of the season against Real Betis in the Conference League final on May 28.