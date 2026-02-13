'Not fully fit' - Liam Rosenior rules another Chelsea player out of FA Cup tie vs Hull City

Liam Rosenior has provided an update on Chelsea's backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Hull City.

Jorgensen last featured for Chelsea back in January, when he was forced off at half-time during the 1-0 win over Pafos in the Champions League due to an injury.

The goalkeeper is the second Chelsea player ruled out of the FA Cup trip to Hull by Rosenior, alongside Marc Cucurella.

Earlier this month, Rosenior claimed that the Denmark international was close to being fit and hoped to be back in time for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Arsenal, but it unfortunately did not happen.

Chelsea have since relied on Teddy Sharman-Lowe to support first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on the bench.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Sharman-Lowe returned to west London in January from his loan at Bolton Wanderers and is still waiting for his senior Chelsea debut.

Rosenior admitted that he may have to continue to rely on Sharman-Lowe for a while.

"Filip's not fully fit at the moment," the Chelsea head coach confirmed.

"He's working really hard on his rehab.

"Teddy has had a very important loan at this stage of his career and he's shown me really good things in training as well.

"So I've got no worries if we have to call upon him."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

While Rosenior insisted that he trusts Sharman-Lowe, it seems unlikely that he would start the 22-year-old over Sanchez, even in the FA Cup tie against Championship side Hull.

While Sharman-Lowe did quite well during his loan at Bolton in League One, it is still the third division.

Chelsea have a third goalkeeper option in Slonina, but given that it was Sharman Lowe who sat on the bench amid Jorgensen's injury absence, it is safe to assume that he is further behind in the pecking order.