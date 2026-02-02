Chelsea handed Jamie Gittens injury setback as Filip Jorgensen return date revealed

Liam Rosenior will be without Jamie Gittens for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old has had an unfortunate week following his double substitution in the 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League last Wednesday.

Gittens was brought on from the bench, and then Rosenior opted to replace him with Benoit Badiashile to try to close the game out as Chelsea sealed a spot in the last-16.

Rosenior handed Gittens another chance against West Ham, but the England Under-21 international was forced off for Pedro Neto in the early stages at Stamford Bridge due to an injury.

Gittens' problem has now been confirmed to be a hamstring. Rosenior revealed the attacker is set for some time on the sidelines, however it remains unclear how long the injury will keep him out for.

"Jamie unfortunately felt his hamstring," Rosenior told reporters when previewing Chelsea's second leg trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

"I don't know the extent of the injury. It's a real shame for him because I wanted to give him a start and I wanted him to show what he could do. So for him to come off after 25 minutes is disappointing for him and hopefully it's not too bad."

Chelsea are set to be without Estevao against Arsenal, which will see Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho as the available wide options at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, in better news for Chelsea, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is closing in on a return to the Blues side after coming off at half-time against Pafos in the Champions League last month.

Rosenior confirmed Jorgensen could be ready in time to make the squad against Arsenal, otherwise a return against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday is expected.

"He's close to being fit and hopefully it will be either Arsenal or the game after," said Rosenior.