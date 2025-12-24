Palmer, Estevao, Delap: Chelsea handed huge triple fitness boost for Aston Villa clash

Enzo Maresca confirmed that Chelsea duo Liam Delap and Estevao Willian are both available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Chelsea will host third-placed Villa at Stamford Bridge this weekend, which could prove to be a huge challenge given the visitors' incredible run of form.

Unai Emery's side are on a 10-match winning run, which includes victories over Arsenal, West Ham, and more recently, Manchester United.

The Blues will need all the firepower they can muster if they are to win this match, and, fortunately for Chelsea, they will have two attackers back in the team.

Speaking in his press conference on Wednesday, Maresca confirmed that both Delap and Estevao will be in the squad to face Villa.

"(Estevao) is back. He is available for Saturday," the Italian confirmed the team news.

"And also Liam Delap, he is available for Saturday.

"No, we didn't know exactly for how long (Delap) was out. But he's available for Saturday, and also Estevao, so I'm very happy for both."

Delap made his return to training last weekend after a shoulder injury spell, while Estevao was spotted in the gym session on Tuesday, which hopefully means he has fully recovered from his minor muscular injury.

The former missed Chelsea's last four games since his early substitution in the goalless draw with Bournemouth, while the latter was absent in the last two games.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Additionally, Maresca also said Cole Palmer is ready to play a full 90-minute game.

Palmer stayed on the pitch for about 80 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend, so it makes sense for Maresca to continue increasing the midfielder's minutes.

The England international has already featured four times since making his return from his injuries earlier this month.