Chelsea deliver Paul Winstanley & Laurence Stewart verdict as sporting director's next review revealed
Chelsea have delivered an update on their sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as the next performance review has been revealed.
The pair joined Chelsea within two months of each other, with Winstanley arriving from Brighton in December 2022 and Steward following him through the door from Monaco in February 2023.
After turning over the squad and completing a transformation, Winstanlay and Stewart have come under criticism from several Chelsea fans.
With the Blues no closer to winning their first piece of silverware under Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, there has been external pressure on the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge.
However, there seems to be no pressure within as an update has been issued about the sporting directors at Chelsea following a poor run of form.
As revealed by The Athletic, Winstanley and Stewart retain the full trust of the ownership.
The article continues to reveal that Chelsea have arranged a performance review check for current head coach Enzo Maresca.
This style of check was what saw Mauricio Pochettino lose his job last summer, when he was replaced by Maresca ahead of the new season.
Their next Pochettino style review on Maresca will take place in the summer of 2026 and there is no appetite to bring that forward.
Chelsea are out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, while also falling away from the top of the Premier League table.
Maresca's best chance at his first trophy at Stamford Bridge comes with the Conference League, where the Blues finished top of the group stage.
When asked about the target set for him from the owners and sporting directors this season, Maresca insisted that he will not be judged on this season.
He said: "I didn't say our target is top four. The club never said that. When I signed, the target was in two years to play Champions League. Not in one year."
The head coach will be hoping to make progress before his performance check next summer, with Winstanley and Stewart hoping that their man can be the one to bring Chelsea back to the glory days.