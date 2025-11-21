'Pay attention' - Enzo Maresca delivers Chelsea verdict on Burnley & Scott Parker

Enzo Maresca has delivered his verdict on Burnley and Scott Parker ahead of Chelsea's trip to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea make the trip north for the lunchtime kick off as they get back to Premier League action after the November international break.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes this season, as expected, with Chelsea fighting for the top positions and Burnley looking to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Chelsea are currently in third position and will hope to close the gap to leaders Arsenal to three points ahead of their north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing 3-2 to West Ham before the international break, which comes as a blow against a likely relegation rival.

Burnley are firm underdogs against Chelsea and Parker will want to use that as a motivation tool for Saturday's clash. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are expected to claim all three points against Burnley, which would see the Blues claim a fourth win in five matches, and extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Burnley will have to go against the grain if they are to beat Chelsea, who have won eight of their nine league away games against Burnley (D1), including each of the last six in a row.

Despite Chelsea's relentless away record at Turf Moor, Maresca insists Burnley will pose a 'tricky' test as Parker eyes an upset.

"No doubt that it's going to be a tough game, especially after the international break at 12 in the morning," said Maresca. "It's always a tricky game and we need to pay attention.

He added: "Yeah, it will be a different game (to when we beat Wolves). We know that every game is different. Probably tomorrow we need to use different strategies, different weapons."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Parker was full of praise for Chelsea pre-match, admitting: "Chelsea are a top team. They've got world class footballers and an outstanding coach - I see them being in and amongst it this season.

"They're well structured in the way they play and they've got huge quality, a great group of players who can make a real difference in this league.

"But we feel we're in a strong position to take on the challenge of the game.

"We're at home, where our performances and results have been good, so we're looking forward to it."