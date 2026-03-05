Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has been charged by the FA for "acting in an improper manner" following his red card against Arsenal last Sunday.

The 25-year-old received two yellow cards and was dismissed during the second half in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

As a result, Neto had to serve a one-match suspension and missed Chelsea's win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The winger is expected to be back in the team for Chelsea's trip to Wrexham's Racecourse Ground for an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Saturday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

On Thursday, however, the FA released a statement confirming that they have charged Neto for an improper reaction to his sending off against Arsenal.

"Pedro Neto has been charged after being sent off in the 70th minute of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC on Sunday, March 1," the official statement reads.

"It's alleged that the player acted in an improper manner by failing to leave the pitch promptly; and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s.

"Pedro Neto has until Monday, March 9, to provide a response."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Given that the FA have given Neto until Monday to respond, this likely means the charge would not affect the winger's availability against Wrexham.

That said, it remains unclear whether he will receive further penalties, such as a fine or another suspension.

After Saturday's FA Cup tie against Wrexham, Chelsea are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in France in the Champions League round of 16, before hosting Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League bout the following weekend.