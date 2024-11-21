Pictures from Chelsea training: Lavia, Caicedo, Sancho & Palmer involved in Leicester preparations
Chelsea continued preparations for their Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.
Enzo Maresca takes his side to the Midlands for the early kick-off this weekend as he comes up against his former club for the first time since leaving for Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are without just one player against the Foxes. Reece James is sidelined with a hamstring problem which he sustained during training on Tuesday.
"We don't want to take any risks for this weekend and hopefully it's not something long," admitted Maresca.
Maresca offered hope regarding Romeo Lavia, who missed Belgium's matches against France and Israel, ahead of the weekend, with the midfielder involved in Chelsea training on Thursday at Cobham.
The likes of Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer were among several Blues to withdraw from international duty, however the duo trained at their Cobham base, as did Jadon Sancho. The 24-year-old has been sidelined through illness and a minor knock, however is in contention to face Steve Cooper's side.
Pedro Neto returned early from the Portugal camp after Roberto Martinez allowed him to withdraw to keep himself fresh. He will be pushing for a starting role following his recent form. Neto scored the equaliser against Arsenal to claim a point in their last league outing.
Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez also returned from international duty and trained with the Blues on Thursday.
As Chelsea trained on Thursday at Cobham, here is some content from the session.