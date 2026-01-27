Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Napoli: Estevao keeps his spot, Pedro Neto dropped

Liam Rosenior is expected to field his strongest available line-up to secure a win against Napoli and, consequently, a top-eight finish in the Champions League.

The Blues currently sit eighth in the Champions League table with 13 points, but with so many teams level on points, they would need a win to have a good chance of staying in the top eight and avoiding the play-offs.

Napoli's poor run of results, including the recent 3-0 defeat to Juventus, should make Chelsea the favourites heading into this game, but against Antonio Conte's team, you can never be too careful.

Robert Sanchez is expected to stay in goal for Chelsea despite Filip Jorgensen's likely return.

Rosenior should also name his best back four for this game: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Marc Cucurella.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In midfield, it is complicated because both Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos are each one yellow card away from a suspension.

It would still be a risk worth taking, however, given that the top-eight finish is at stake.

Moises Caicedo will likely start alongside either of these two.

At the number 10 position, Rosenior has confirmed that Palmer is back in the team, so he should be the obvious choice for the role.

On the right flank, Estevao clearly deserves another start after such a strong display in the win over Crystal Palace.

On the left, Alejandro Garnacho is likely to start, although Pedro Neto or Jamie Gittens could provide different things on the pitch as well.

Up front, Joao Pedro should cause more problems for Napoli's back three than Liam Delap, but the latter's physicality could prove crucial in the later stages of the game.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Napoli:

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro