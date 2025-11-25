Raphinha makes Estevao claim ahead of Chelsea vs Barcelona in Champions League

Barcelona winger Raphina has commented on the comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Chelsea star Estevao ahead of Tuesday's Champions League battle at Stamford Bridge.

Yamal and Estevao are arguably the highest-profile teenagers in world football, and it is easy to see why.

At such an early age, these 18-year-olds have proved to be important pieces to their clubs and national teams.

Cucurella, who plays with Estevao at Chelsea and Yamal in the Spain national team, previously described these two as "special players".

Similarly, Raphinha is teammates with Yamal at Barcelona and Estevao in the Brazil national team, so he likely understands the pair better than most.

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

"For me, they are two spectacular footballers," the Brazil international said on Monday when speaking about Estevao and Yamal.

"And I believe that the next few years of their careers will be the best in the world.

"They are two tremendous talents; being at the top depends on them and nothing else, and they are on the right track.

"I try to help them with my experience in football, but the talent is theirs. They are talents that will shine for many years to come."

Raphinha could have been on the other side

Raphinha joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022, but he could have joined Chelsea, who also showed interest.

"I was absolutely certain that I wanted to wear the Barça shirt, I had faith and here I am," he explained.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

"Ever since I played my last match for Leeds (United), I knew that Barça and Chelsea were interested in me.

"They are two great teams, but I had a dream: to play for Barça. I did everything I could to make that dream come true and closed the door on other teams."

Raphinha made his return last weekend with a brief cameo in Barcelona's win over Athletic Bilbao after spending two months recovering from a hamstring injury.

It therefore remains unclear whether he would start at Stamford Bridge, especially since Ferran Torres, who started against Bilbao, had a fantastic game with a brace.

Barcelona also has another left winger option in Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford. He was absent at the weekend due to the flu, but has travelled to London.