Reece James: Enzo Maresca delivers Chelsea fitness verdict on potential England call-up
Enzo Maresca has backed Chelsea defender Reece James to be selected for England duty for the upcoming November international break.
James returned to action for Chelsea last month in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. The 24-year-old managed 53 minutes at Anfield, before completing the full 90 minutes in the following two matches against Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Along with Chelsea medical team, Maresca is being cautious with the defender's return and won't play James more than once a week until he is confident the Englishman can handle the physical demands of playing twice or more a week.
He has made a positive impact since returning to the Chelsea side and with England's latest squad being announced on Thursday, which will be interim Lee Carsley's final camp before ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel begins his new role as head coach on January 1, there could be a possibility of the right-back being called up.
"We are happy in the way he is progressing with us in terms of his physical condition and also the way he is playing with us," reflected Maresca ahead of Chelsea's Conference League fixture against FC Noah on Thursday. "We are happy with that."
As Maresca expressed his delight with James' return, the 44-year-old was quizzed on whether he hoped James would not be called up for England's matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
"No, I love my players joining the international team," Maresca responded emphatically. "It means it is good for the club, for the player, for the manager, it is good for all of them. I don't know if he is going to be with the national team."
One Chelsea player who is currently unlikely to join up with the England squad is Cole Palmer. He is currently being assessed after being on the receiving end of a late challenge by Man United's Lisandro Martinez.
Maresca hopes the 22-year-old will be fit for their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday. Even if Palmer is amongst the squad announced on Thursday, Chelsea will likely make a late decision over whether he links up with the team at St. George's Park.