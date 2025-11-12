Reece James introduces new rule for Chelsea players to improve team mentality

Reece James has added a new Chelsea rule that he believes would improve the team's chemistry and mentality as a group, according to reports.

The 25-year-old was officially appointed Chelsea captain back in 2023, and it is clear he has grown as a leader of this team.

Despite his young age, James is still among the older players in this Chelsea squad, which has an average age of 23.2 per Transfermarkt, the youngest in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international has even taken a new step as the leader of the group by introducing a new rule in effect in the previous weeks.

The rule is said to ensure that no Chelsea players are allowed to walk down the tunnel individually at half-time as stragglers.

Instead, James reportedly gathers the team together as a group before walking in as one.

The report adds that James believes this is important; that it shows they are a team.

The right-back is not on his own in leading the team, however.

James reportedly also wants some others in Chelsea's 'leadership group' to set a high standard.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Tosin Adarabioyo are said to be in this group alongside James.

James has played more regularly this season after overcoming injury issues, but his game time remains being cautiously managed by head coach Enzo Maresca.

The defender has made 14 appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions, only nine of which were as a starter.

Maresca was even convinced that James had been ready for more action.

"Reece is good, he is doing well. He is fit, 100%," the Italian said last week when speaking about James.

"The way he has behaved every game is top.

"Even when he is not playing, the way he is with his team-mates in the dressing room

"In the way we use Reece, we don't use him up and down. It's a big job to do that when we use a full-back in a different way. He is ready to play three games in a week.”

