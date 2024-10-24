Revealed: Chelsea to debut kit in Conference League vs Panathinaikos
Chelsea will wear their new third kit for the first time against Panathinaikos in the Conference League.
Enzo Maresca's side have debuted both their home and away strips across the Premier League and Conference League, however the 2024/25 third kit has not yet been worn by the Blues.
However, that is set to change on Thursday night when Chelsea travel to Athens to face Panathinaikos in matchday two of the Conference League. The club confirmed the decision on Wednesday.
What does Chelsea's 2024/25 third look like?
As seen above in the teaser post, Chelsea's third kit is black and pink. It has a Nike swoosh which is upside down. This is to symbolise the growth of the women's game.
Chelsea are kitted out entirely in the hot pink colour scheme. The club's training kit to go alongside the third shit is dominated by the hot pink, with black trims and logos.