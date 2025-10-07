Revealed: The Chelsea first-team players on international duty in October

10 members of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea senior squad will join their respective national teams for the October international break.

After the thrilling 2-1 win over Liverpool last Saturday, Chelsea's momentum will have to come to a halt for the next ten days or so for the international break.

Several Chelsea players will report for international duty for World Cup qualifiers, European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, and friendlies.

For some European players, it will be World Cup qualifiers.

Filip Jorgensen has been called up for Denmark's qualification matches against Belarus and Greece.

Malo Gusto is representing France for their qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Pedro Neto is in Portugal's squad for two home matches against Ireland and Hungary.

Similarly, Marc Cucurella will fly to Spain for their qualifying games against Georgia and Bulgaria.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Aside from the World Cup qualifiers, there will be some qualifying rounds for the European Under-21 Championships involving four Chelsea players.

Josh Acheampong, Jamie Gittens, and Tyrique George have all made the England Under-21 squad to face Moldova and Andorra.

Meanwhile, Marc Guiu, who made his first appearance for Chelsea this season at the weekend, is part of the Spain Under-21 side for their match against Finland.

Two South American Chelsea players will also be in action in the upcoming week.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Enzo Fernandez will join Argentina for the two friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the USA.

Estevao, on the other hand, will play on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, as Brazil will play two friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Reece James was initially named in England's squad to face Wales and Latvia, but later withdrew after sustaining an injury in Saturday's win over Liverpool.

The 10 Chelsea players on international duty:

1. Filip Jorgensen (Denmark)

2. Malo Gusto (France)

3. Pedro Neto (Portugal)

4. Marc Cucurella (Spain)

5. Josh Acheampong (England Under-21)

6. Jamie Gittens (England Under-21)

7. Tyrique George (England Under-21)

8. Marc Guiu (Spain Under-21)

9. Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

10. Estevao (Brazil)