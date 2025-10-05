Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: Reaction from Caballero, Caicedo & Estevao as Maresca sees red

Estevao Willian produced the perfect moment to score his first goal for Chelsea as he netted in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

It was a much-needed victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after consecutive league defeats, which saw the Blues claim back-to-back wins over Liverpool for the first time since November 2014.

Saturday's affair was a Premier League classic, and it came with a magnificent goal from Moises Caicedo, who struck a stunning strike into the top left-hand corner past Giorgi Mamardashvili from more than 20 yards out to put Chelsea ahead.

Both sides had their chances throughout, but it was Liverpool who struck level in the 63rd minute as Cody Gakpo smashed home from close range to frustrate the hosts.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea, who are already dealing with their injury problems particularly in defence, were dealt blows when both Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong were forced off in the second. Captain Reece James was moved into central defence, with Maresca changing the shape to cope with the availability issues.

They were attacking changes made by the Chelsea head coach, who introduced Estevao, Romeo Lavia, Jamie Gittens and Marc Guiu during the second half as they pushed for a winner.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were added, and Chelsea fought until the very end - they got their reward. Enzo Fernandez slipped Marc Cucurella in and the Spaniard's low-cross found Estevao at the back post, with the 18-year-old sliding the ball into the back of the net to send Stamford Bridge into jubilation.

Celebrations in the stands, the dugout, all over the pitch in different directions. A moment of joy unleashed in the capital, and it was thoroughly deserved. Maresca was seen sprinting down the touchline to join his players.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Maresca was punished by referee Anthony Taylor after being shown a red card for leaving his technical area, but the 45-year-old will accept his consequences. It was thoroughly worth it after Chelsea secured their first league victory since August 30.

Stamford Bridge was rocking. The post-match celebrations showed what it meant to the players, staff and supporters. They needed a big win, and they got it.

Not only did Chelsea deservedly win the game, they did it despite the setbacks pre-match with the unavailability, as well as the enforced changes throughout the game. They handled the occasions and in-game moments perfectly.

Maresca wasn't allowed to carry out post-match media duties, so assistant Willy Caballero stepped in. Goalscorers Caicedo and Estevao also delivered their reaction on a thrilling night for the Blues.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Willy Caballero

"It is extra special because you win energy, trust, confidence in the process," said Caballero. "I think the atmosphere in the stadium gives us more. It's unforgettable. So now we have to take this to keep growing. It's a shame we have the break now but we have a really good connection between the players and the supporters. We have a very young squad."

On Maresca's dismissal, Caballero added: "It's something special for any manager, no manager can hold inside what they feel. Unfortunately for him he was already on a yellow. We are all human beings. We have been players, we love to see that. For sure all of us we can learn from that as well."

Moises Caicedo

"Fantastic goal at the end, everyone was happy," Caicedo told Sky Sports. "We're so happy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Liverpool is a fantastic team so we did our best even when they pushed us. We were so good at the end.

"These are the moments we need to be even closer. The team was good. We're working hard every day and now we show up on the pitch."

Estevao Willian

"I just saw Cucu cross the ball, I saw it coming, and I made a sliding tackle to get it. Thank God I was able to get it and help Chelsea win," Estevao told ESPN Brazil.

"I can't describe it. The first thing I did was thank God. Only He knows how much I fought and worked to be here today and make my family proud. I dedicate this goal to God and my family. It's incredible, indescribable.

"This atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is something I've always seen on television and wanted to experience. And I can experience it today. I hope it's the first of many to bring much joy to these fans. And God willing, may Chelsea always come out on top."

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: 'Well worth' - Gary Neville reacts to Enzo Maresca's Chelsea red card in Liverpool win

READ MORE: Marc Cucurella: Chelsea exploited Liverpool's Mohamed Salah weakness in 2-1 win