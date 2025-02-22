Revealed: Two youngsters set for Chelsea call-up by Enzo Maresca to face Aston Villa
Enzo Maresca is set to include two Chelsea youngsters for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
Chelsea are searching for their first win in three games in all competitions after back-to-back defeats.
Their recent record at Villa Park makes for positive reading, which will offer them confidence when facing Unai Emery's side, with just four points separating the sides heading into Saturday's clash.
Aston Villa failed to win any of the four meetings between the clubs in 2024 (D2, L2) and Chelsea have won 13 Premier League matches at Villa Park, only winning more at Southampton (15) and Tottenham (16).
Maresca will have to contend with seven absentees for the fixture. Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are all absent, which will provide several players the opportunities for further minutes, including Christopher Nkunku who is likely to begin in attack.
However, Maresca is also set to include several youngsters in the squad. As reported by The Chelsea Spot, both Kiano Dyer and Tyrique George are set to be in squad. However, Donnell McNeilly, who trained with the first team, is absent with a minor knock.
George, 19, has made 12 appearances for the Chelsea first-team under Maresca this season, with seven appearances coming in the Conference League (including play-off vs Servette).
Maresca has revealed he hopes to offer the teenager more minutes given the club's current injury situation.
"For sure, he is a young one so he is probably not ready 100 per cent but because of the amount of injuries we have," said Maresca during his pre-Aston Villa press conference.
"Ty is a young profile, he is doing well and because in some moments we do not have different options, we need to give him chances and hopefully we can give him more chances and he can help us."