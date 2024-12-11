Revealed: What shirt number Estêvão Willian wants when Chelsea transfer finalises
Estêvão Willian has revealed what shirt number he would like to take when his finalises his transfer to Chelsea.
The 17-year-old will officially complete his move to Chelsea next summer once he turns 18 after a fee worth up to £51m was agreed with Palmeiras earlier this year for his signature.
Many clubs, including Bayern Munich, were after the teenager's signature but it was Chelsea who won the race for the attacker, who has a mission to become the club's most successful Brazilian.
"I want to make history and be the most successful Brazilian in the club’s history," he told Transfermarkt. "I want to win titles and show my full potential, show everything I can do."
He completed the 2024 season in the Brazilian Serie A with 13 goals and nine assists in 31 matches, which saw him win the Breakthrough Player and Best Striker awards.
Chelsea will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of having Estêvão available for them next summer and he is already thinking of what shirt number he would like to have at Stamford Bridge.
"I don't have (a preference), but I really like 41 (about the shirt to choose at Chelsea). If I have 41 that would be cool too," he told ESPN Brasil.
Fortunately for Estêvão, no player at Chelsea currently wears the no.41 shirt, with Ola Aina the last to do so during the 2018/19 campaign,
READ MORE: Chelsea's squad numbers for the 2024/25 season in full
Head coach Enzo Maresca has already delivered his verdict on Estêvão, admitting back in September: "Yes, we are following him. He is doing fantastic - but, unfortunately, he is doing fantastic there and not with us.
"We are going to wait until next summer when he will arrive here but, for sure, we are very happy in the way he is doing these things."