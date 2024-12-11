Revealed: What shirt number Estêvão Willian wants when Chelsea transfer finalises

17-year-old Estêvão Willian had a season to remember in the Brasileirão 🌟



—Breakthrough Player 🏆

—Best Striker 🏆

—2nd in the league with Palmeiras

—3rd top scorer in the league

—Most G/A (22) ever in a season before turning 18



