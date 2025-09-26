Revealed: Why Facundo Buonanotte is unavailable for Chelsea selection vs Brighton

Facundo Buonanotte won't be available for selection when Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a successful week at Chelsea after netting his first goal for the club to help the Blues claim a 2-1 win over Lincoln City to progress into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Buonanotte arrived at Chelsea from Brighton in the summer for the duration of the 2025/26 campaign to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca's attacking options.

He has so far made two appearances and will be itching to get a string of games under his belt as he continues to settle in.

With Chelsea's injury problems, including Cole Palmer, who has been ruled out for around three weeks due to the club taking the decision to rest the England international to help him fully recover from a groin problem, chances could come for Buonanotte in the attack.

"Yeah, Buonanotte the other day also, he can play in that position," Maresca responded when asked about replacements for Palmer in the number 10 role.

Buonanotte celebrating scoring Chelsea's winner against Lincoln on Tuesday. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

"In general, but it depends a little bit. It depends a little bit on the game, the other team, the way they defend. It depends a little bit."

Maresca added: "We said that with Cole we are a better team, but we also said that we need to play games without Cole, so we are not going to play with 10 players for sure. We are going to find a different solution."

However, Maresca will have to find another solution against Brighton as he is not allowed to pick Buonanotte.

Why can't Chelsea select Facundo Buonanotte vs Brighton?

Following his influential role against Lincoln, albeit versus League One opposition, Buonanotte would have been in the frame to play against Brighton.

But Buonanotte arrived from the south coast club in the summer, and Premier League rules don't permit players to play against their parent clubs, which means the Argentine won't be able to play against Brighton home or away this season.

It will likely mean a starting role in the number 10 position for Enzo Fernandez or Estevao, who are both capable of playing in the attacking role to support Joao Pedro.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"We use him probably 90 per cent of our games as an attacking midfielder," Maresca said on Fernandez. "I think he's very good in that position."

With games coming thick and fast, Buonanotte's next chance for Chelsea is just around the corner. It could come as early as Tuesday when they host Benfica in the Champions League.

