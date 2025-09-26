Enzo Maresca has played down the possibility of Axel Disasi's return to Chelsea's first-team despite centre-back injury problems.

In Friday's press conference ahead of facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Maresca confirmed that Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are expected to be out for the next few games due to an injury and concussion symptoms, respectively.

This leaves the Chelsea head coach with very few options for the centre-back positions, such as Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong, who has overcome illness this week.

Naturally, there are questions about the possibility of Disasi's return to the first-team picture.

Disasi currently trains separately from the team after failing to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, alongside Raheem Sterling.

That said, Disasi has surprisingly been included in Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad, mostly thanks to the club having plenty of Under-21 players that can be registered separately.

Interestingly, despite the pressing situation, Maresca admitted that he is not considering recalling Disasi from his exile.

"There is not any information from the club to consider that, so at the moment he is not an option," the Italian told reporters when asked about Disasi.

To be fair, it makes sense that Maresca would be reluctant to turn to Disasi, who has not been part of the first team since January, to help bolster the defence.

There are only three more games until the October international break, and Tosin and Fofana are likely going to be available again by the time they visit Nottingham Forest on October 18.

In the meantime, Chalobah and Acheampong are expected to lead the defence, with Benoit Badiashile, who is close to an injury return, and Jorrel Hato being the other viable options.

