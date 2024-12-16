"We need to destroy everyone" - Robert Sanchez fires Chelsea warning to opponents
Robert Sanchez has fired a warning at Chelsea's opponents who are still to visit Stamford Bridge this season over what they can expect.
Chelsea are currently on a 10 game unbeaten streak in all competitions, which has seen them win their last five Premier League matches, including Sunday's London derby against Brentford.
Enzo Maresca guided Chelsea to a narrow 2-1 win to end a three-year winless run over the Bees to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the league to just two points, although Arne Slot's side have an extra game in hand.
Sanchez, who has been preferred over Filip Jorgensen by Maresca to start in goal for Chelsea in the league, made a couple of key stops to ensure Chelsea claimed all three points at Stamford Bridge.
"It was massive," Sanchez told Chelsea's in-house media after the victory. "We have to keep going. The levels, the performances - the team is in an amazing place right now, we just need to keep doing the same things."
Chelsea are almost at the halfway point of the 2024/25 season. They are exceeding pre-season expectations as title talk emerges, but all of the squad are playing down their chances of winning the title.
"You're always looking at the table but we need to go game by game," added Sanchez. "Let's concentrate and not let our heads get too big. When we get to April, then we can look at the table."
Over the last couple of games, Chelsea fans have been heard chanting 'we've got our Chelsea back'. The players and manager are noticing it. Sanchez reflected: "It's massive. I think the fans now see the young team we have, the potential there and how good we're doing. They're enjoying it more and more every game and supporting us. It just makes us play better when they're doing that."
But with many more home matches to come in west London, Sanchez wants Stamford Bridge to continue to be a fortress and stated Chelsea have one goal for visiting teams: to destroy them.
"We (the players) are saying that it's a fortress. We need to make sure teams cannot play with us at all. We need to destroy everyone that comes here. This is our home, you know?"
Chelsea have two home games remaining in 2024 to prove their worth and Sanchez's words. They host Shamrock Rovers on Thursday in the Conference League, then facing Fulham on Boxing Day to conclude the Stamford Bridge schedule.
