Robert Sanchez wins award as Chelsea fans recognise improvement with hilarious song

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been named the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month in November 2025 following a solid performance throughout the month.

The Blues have had a rough start to December, but they were unbeaten in November, and Sanchez played a part in it.

Until late October, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca often rotated his goalkeepers, mostly alternating between Sanchez for league games and Filip Jorgensen in cup games.

It has changed. Sanchez is clearly the preferred choice and has started all league and cup games since the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea shot stopper Robert Sanchez is your PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for November 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1ngOwnkEpK — PFA (@PFA) December 10, 2025

The 28-year-old shot stopper kept four clean sheets in six games for Chelsea in all competitions, with the two goals against Qarabag and the one goal against Arsenal being the only ones he conceded in this period.

In the draw with Arsenal, in particular, he was arguably Chelsea's best player as well, having made three important saves in the game.

It is, therefore, not a surprise that the Spaniard has now earned the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award.

He beat Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, and West Ham's Callum Wilson to the award.

In addition to the award, some Chelsea fans also noticed the improvement in Sanchez's performance and came up with a chant for the goalkeeper, to the tune of Winter Wonderland

Not every part of the lyrics is complimentary, but it shows how Sanchez has gone from being heavily criticised to being loved by the Chelsea fans.

Sanchez has kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season, the joint second-most in the competition alongside Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson, and is only behind Arsenal's David Raya.

An earlier report even suggested that Chelsea are currently happy with their current goalkeeper options, including Sanchez as the number one, and that they do not plan on re-entering negotiations with AC Milan for Mike Maignan.