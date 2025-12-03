Chelsea abandon plans to sign France international amid their starter's fine form

Chelsea do not plan on re-entering negotiations with AC Milan for goalkeeper Mike Maignan despite failed attempts in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues have conceded 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the joint third-lowest in the competition.

Robert Sanchez has also kept six clean sheets in the league, only behind Arsenal's David Raya in this area.

There is no doubt that Sanchez has proved his doubters wrong this season, as he cemented himself as one of the best-performing shot stoppers in the league.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is, therefore, not a surprise that according to The Athletic, Chelsea are "happy" with their goalkeeping options in Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, and Mike Penders, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg.

As a result, the report adds that Chelsea will not revisit a possible move for Milan's Maignan despite having held negotiations with the Italian side in June.

Jorginsen is rumoured to wish to leave Chelsea in January in pursuit of regular playing time elsewhere, but it seems unlikely that the club would green-light his exit mid-season without securing a suitable replacement.

Previous reports mentioned how Chelsea already believed that Penders, who is having a great season on loan at Strasbourg, was close to being ready for the Premier League.

His impressive form in Ligue 1 would only help convince Chelsea to abandon any plans of signing 30-year-old Maignan, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The Athletic further claims that Chelsea are unlikely to make any major changes to their squad and would only seek opportunities to sign young prospects for the future.

Chelsea's injury list has also been significantly reduced to just three at the moment: Levil Colwill, Dario Essugo, and Romeo Lavia.

Essugo is already back in training, albeit suffering a setback, and Lavia was only expected to be out for a month.