Ruben Amorim: Why Man United boss is 'embarrassed' ahead of Chelsea clash despite reaching Europa League final
Ruben Amorim has opened up on his true feelings of Manchester United's position in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to face Chelsea.
Chelsea welcome Man United to Stamford Bridge on Friday night looking to boost their bid to secure Champions League via the Premier League places, with Enzo Maresca's side currently in fifth place.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils are lingering down in 16th following a dismal campaign and all eyes are on their Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday in Bilbao, Spain, which will offer a lifeline to one of the English sides, with Champions League qualification the reward for the winner.
Regardless of how much United want to turn their attention to the final, Amorim's side have a game to prepare for against Chelsea, who will be hoping to take advantage of the visitors' having one eye on next week's match.
United will be glad once their 2024-25 league campaign, a season to forget, and it has left Amorim 'embarrassed' and eyeing significant changes this summer.
"How a manager of Manchester United is supposed to feel in that position: embarrassed, and it's hard to accept," the Portuguese said on their league position. "Everybody has to think seriously about a lot of things here.
"Everybody is thinking about the final, the final is not an issue in this moment in our club, we have bigger things to think and we have to change a lot of things at the end of the season."
Whether or not Amorim will make changes with the Europa League final in mind remains unclear. The United boss believes Chelsea can serve as a good opportunity to prepare for Spurs.
He added: "The best thing to prepare the final is to play the game (against Chelsea). The players have to understand that if you play or don’t play against Chelsea, it means nothing to the final, that is important. I’m just preparing (for) the game of Chelsea, that is my focus. We want to win and we want to perform.”
Chelsea will be hoping to inflict more misery on United come Friday night. But they will have to overcome a long-standing record between the sides, with the meeting the most drawn fixture in Premier League history (27).