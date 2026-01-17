Liam Rosenior confirmed a couple of Chelsea players played through "chest pains" in their 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, while Tosin Adarabioyo sustained a hamstring problem.

Adarabioyo performed quite well alongside Trevoh Chalobah at the back in the 58 minutes he was on the pitch.

He had made 15 defensive contributions, including two interceptions and nine headed clearances, so the decision to replace him with Wesley Fofana came as a surprise.

According to Rosenior, the 28-year-old complained about some discomfort in his hamstring, and instead of taking risks, the Chelsea head coach decided to make use of his bench options.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"He said he felt something in his hamstring," Rosenior said after the game when asked about Adarabioyo's possible injury.

"I don't know if it's serious. He said it felt better afterwards.

"But at the moment, I've got a really, really good bench that I trust, and Wes [Fofana] is an outstanding player, and I brought him on to help the team."

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Adarabioyo was not the only player to have some fitness problems during the match.

Estevao was left out of the squad due to illness, but a few other players might have had to play through similar issues against Brentford.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"It's running through the squad," Rosenior said about the illness problem that has affected some players in the team.

"There were a few, I won't say who, but there were a couple of players playing today who were complaining about their chests.

"They put in a magnificent effort. I felt that's why we weren't good with the ball.

"I won't give you names, it's not right for me to do that, but I'm so happy with the attitude of the group to get through this game."

Bear in mind that Liam Delap just recently returned after recovering from a similar fever, while Jamie Gittens remains out of the squad with illness as well.